The 10 golden sandy beaches within an easy drive of Preston

It’s officially bathing water season, it’s a Bank Holiday, and the sun is out.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 26th May 2023, 15:45 BST

In the North West we’re blessed by an array of beautiful beaches, and where better to make the most of the three-day weekend?

We’ve picked out some of the nicest beaches to visit within a short drive of Preston, but be careful – although they’re very pretty, bear in mind that some can be dangerous with mud flats, rocks and quickly-turning tides.

Blackpool beach on a sunny day is surely the daddy of all Lancashire beaches. It's been a draw for more than 100 years and is fun for all the family, with cafes, bars, amusements and icecream stalls all within easy reach.

Blackpool beach on a sunny day is surely the daddy of all Lancashire beaches. It's been a draw for more than 100 years and is fun for all the family, with cafes, bars, amusements and icecream stalls all within easy reach.

This beach is located four miles north ofBlackpool. According to thebeachguide.co.uk "the beach front here is a vast expanse of sea and sand, backed by a promenade and the Jubilee Gardens all of which have benefitted from a recent large scale renovation."

This beach is located four miles north ofBlackpool. According to thebeachguide.co.uk "the beach front here is a vast expanse of sea and sand, backed by a promenade and the Jubilee Gardens all of which have benefitted from a recent large scale renovation."

Set between Blackpool North Shore and Cleveleys, Bispham has extensive man-made sea defences, known locally as "The Cliffs" and views along the coast and out towards the Irish Sea. According to thebeachguide.co.uk, the at high tide, the beach can be completely submerged, but when the tide is out a stretch of wet sands slopes very gently into the sea. They say: "The beach is accessed via steps so is not really suitable for those with mobility problems. The upper and lower promenades however are wheelchair/pushchair friendly and are also used by cyclists."

Set between Blackpool North Shore and Cleveleys, Bispham has extensive man-made sea defences, known locally as "The Cliffs" and views along the coast and out towards the Irish Sea. According to thebeachguide.co.uk, the at high tide, the beach can be completely submerged, but when the tide is out a stretch of wet sands slopes very gently into the sea. They say: "The beach is accessed via steps so is not really suitable for those with mobility problems. The upper and lower promenades however are wheelchair/pushchair friendly and are also used by cyclists."

Half Moon Bay stretches from the wall of Heysham Harbour up the coast to the Heritage Centre at Lower Heysham. According to thebeachguide.co.uk "At high tide the beach is fairly small, flanked by rocks and backed by grassy hills. At low tide however, a vast expanse of sand and mudflats are exposed." Morecambe Bay is notorious for its fast-moving tides and shifting sands. Avoid walking far out at low tide without an experienced guide.

Half Moon Bay stretches from the wall of Heysham Harbour up the coast to the Heritage Centre at Lower Heysham. According to thebeachguide.co.uk "At high tide the beach is fairly small, flanked by rocks and backed by grassy hills. At low tide however, a vast expanse of sand and mudflats are exposed." Morecambe Bay is notorious for its fast-moving tides and shifting sands. Avoid walking far out at low tide without an experienced guide.

