3 . Bispham Beach

Set between Blackpool North Shore and Cleveleys, Bispham has extensive man-made sea defences, known locally as “The Cliffs” and views along the coast and out towards the Irish Sea. According to thebeachguide.co.uk, the at high tide, the beach can be completely submerged, but when the tide is out a stretch of wet sands slopes very gently into the sea. They say: "The beach is accessed via steps so is not really suitable for those with mobility problems. The upper and lower promenades however are wheelchair/pushchair friendly and are also used by cyclists." Photo: submit