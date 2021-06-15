Gym group with site in Chorley looks towards glamping as it opens up to staycations

The outdoor pool

The group has applied to be awarded ABTA accreditation as it looks to open up to the staycation demand.

Plans also include giving customers 'the full holiday experience' with overnight luxury glamping stays.

The clubs feature outdoor and indoor pools, tennis courts, kids' clubs, spas, clubrooms and bars, barbecues, entertainment and leisure events.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year couples and families face the uncertainty and hassle of overseas travel with vaccine passports, traffic light systems, cramped airplanes and having to self-isolate for 10 days at the end.

And those looking for a staycation are already facing disappointment with many of the most popular UK options already fully booked or charging higher prices.

David Lloyd Clubs is set to reveal full details about its venture into providing all-inclusive breaks in the coming weeks.

Steph Holland, head of lifestyle products at David Lloyd Clubs, said: “We’re all wondering if and how we are going to get away this summer, and for many, the gym is not the first place they’d look to for a holiday.

"But David Lloyd Clubs are so much more than a place to workout with our pools, spas, entertainment and kids’ clubs, and a friendly community vibe, many of our members already think of us as their holiday home. So providing short breaks was a natural extension of our offering.

“We’ve got so many exciting activities planned, with our outdoor areas turning into resort retreats with family splash parties in the outdoor pool, beach inspired games and pizza making classes.

"The evenings will see these areas become relaxed adult zones with cocktail master classes and gin and wine tasting sessions all sound-tracked by an eclectic playlist and live-streamed music on giant screens.