Tropical-themed wedding dress designers will hold charity fashion show in Poulton

Choosing a dream wedding dress to stand out from the rest is one of the biggest decisions for any bride-to-be.

But two Fylde fashionistas have the answer with their range of hand-painted, tropical-themed wedding dresses.

Edyta Ziomek, 39, of Poulton set up the new label, @tropicaleverafter, with artist/designer, Monika Fras, 38, in 2019. They work from their alterations studio - Fashion House, 25 Market Place, Poulton.

Edyta Ziomek from TropicalEverAfter in Poulton who makes hand-painted dresses

But it’s their first chance to showcase the gowns - which are hand-painted by Ms Fras.

She said: “Each one takes anywhere from 35 to 50 hours to paint. They are made to order and no two dresses are the same.”

Monika studied at the Krakow School of Artistic Fashion Design in Poland, and has drawn and painted since she was little.

She uses a special fabric paint that is permanent and flexible - and will not fade in the wash.

Edyta moved from Poland in 2005 and took over the Fashion House business in 2014.

She did alterations, fittings and marketing, but the creative side blossomed when she teamed up with Monika in 2019.

They began designing handbags and skirts, and custom-painted leather and denim jackets under the name @lollyandpopfashion.

And then they spotted a new gap in the market.

Couples weren’t always looking for the traditional white wedding but really colourful and creative alternatives were limited.

“We now live in a world where we can express ourselves. If you want to get married on the beach or have a tropical themed wedding then we wanted to offer the outfits to match the location.”

Prices start from £1000 a dress - and are all bespoke. The designs range from tropical lilies and green foliage, to an oceanic gown based on the Little Mermaid.

No two are the same and the idea is to let the client’s imagination run wild.

“Whatever theme you have you can match the outfits and make it really special.”

When they worked on their first wedding they also made matching dresses for flower-girls and a shirt and tie for the groom.

But then Covid struck and the wedding, which took place in Italy, was postponed twice.

A promotional photoshoot in Madeira also got cancelled early in the pandemic when travel bans were brought in.

It really made it hard for the new business to get off the ground.

So now is their first chance to really celebrate their creativity.

The Tropical fashion show is at the Stocks and Shillings bar on 8th March 2022 - International women’s day.

Tickets are £10 - proceeds go to Brian House children’s hospice.

There’s also a raffle and tropical refreshment on sale.

Phil Winstons theatreworks students will perform a dance, all wearing outfits made by Tropicaleverafter.

Doors openat 6.30pm and the event starts at 7.30pm.