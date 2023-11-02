The opening of a new Tesco supermarket in Preston is gathering pace.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The retail giant has applied to Preston City Council for permission for a range of advertisement signs, ahead of the stores opening in the former Morrison’s in Blackpool Road.

They include 26 re-branding signs for the petrol filling station and car wash and 17 illuminated and non-illuminated signs to retail store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as the company’s logo, there will also be signs showing photographs of customers and products that will adorn glazed walls at the front of the shop.

Tesco will soon be opening a shop in this location.

The application – registered this week – states the signs are needed from October 2023 for a period of five years.

What’s the background?

The Morrisons near Deepdale Retail Park closed its doors on September 10. The closure was three weeks earlier than originally planned after the company agreed a deal to sell the store to its supermarket rival.

It was initially scheduled to close on September 29, but this was brought forward to allow Tesco to begin its renovation as quickly as possible.

An image of how the signs would look.

Opening date

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work did duly begin in September, with a rumoured December opening date, but this has still to be confirmed by Tesco, despite several calls from the Post.

Morrisons said all staff will transfer across to Tesco and all drivers will be assigned to its other store off Riversway at the Docks.

Is there another Tesco opening soon in Preston?

A Tesco Express store is opening in Preston’s Fishergate – in the Jo and Cass salon site.