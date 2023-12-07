Aldi store colleagues in Lancashire are to get a pay rise, which will see the German retailer become the first supermarket in the UK to guarantee store and warehouse colleagues pay of at least £12 an hour.

The move makes Aldi the first supermarket to offer rates in line with the Real Living Wage that was set by the Living Wage Foundation in October this year.

Store assistants’ pay will rise further to £12.95 nationally, and £13.85 within the M25, based on the length of service, as part of Aldi’s £67m investment into colleague pay.

Aldi pay deal.

Aldi is also the only supermarket to offer paid breaks, which for the average store colleague is worth over an additional £900 annually.

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “Just as we promise to provide the best value to our customers, we are also committed to being the highest-paying supermarket within the sector - which is why we are investing more than ever into this pay rise.

“We are incredibly proud of every single member of Team Aldi and this is a way of thanking them for all their hard work over the past year. We believe our colleagues are the best in the sector and they play a huge part in making Aldi what it is today.”

The news comes in just as Aldi has been named the UK’s Cheapest Supermarket, according to consumer champion Which? (November 2023) as well as being named the UK’s Cheapest Supermarket for 2021 and 2022.