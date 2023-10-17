Air fryers fry high during Amazon Prime Day: kitchen expert weighs in!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a whirlwind of online shopping during Amazon Prime Day, one item stood out among the rest, sizzling its way into households around the globe: the air fryer. With countless products on sale, it was this kitchen gadget that became the unexpected champion of the shopping extravaganza.

As more and more homeowners lean towards healthier and quicker cooking options, the air fryer, with its promise of delivering crispy delights without the guilt of deep frying, has clearly found its fan base. From fries to chicken wings, and even desserts, the air fryer's versatility seems to be captivating the hearts of food lovers everywhere.

A significant portion of the air fryer's popularity can be attributed to its promise of healthier cooking. Traditional frying methods often involve submerging food in oil, resulting in dishes that are higher in fat. The air fryer, on the other hand, uses a circulation method, where hot air is employed to cook the food, requiring minimal to no oil. This approach not only cuts down on calories but also reduces potential health risks associated with excessive oil consumption.

But it's not just about health. The convenience and speed that the air fryer offers are undeniably hard to resist. In today's fast-paced world, gadgets that simplify life and reduce cooking time are bound to be crowd-pleasers.

To get a deeper insight into the trend, we reached out to Kitchens Newcastle, a leading kitchen design company known for its finger on the pulse of all things kitchen-related.

Sophie Armstrong, a representative from Kitchens Newcastle, shared her perspective. "The rise of the air fryer isn't just a fad; it's indicative of a broader shift in modern kitchen dynamics. We've seen an increasing number of homeowners prioritizing gadgets that offer both health benefits and convenience. The air fryer perfectly aligns with this trend."

Armstrong also hinted at a broader trend in kitchen designs. "When we design kitchens at Kitchens Newcastle, we're not just thinking about aesthetics. It's about functionality and aligning with contemporary cooking habits. Spaces for gadgets like the air fryer are becoming integral in our designs. It's clear that homeowners see it as an essential tool rather than a passing trend."

Speaking of kitchen transformations, as the seasons change, many are also looking to give their kitchens a fresh, autumnal makeover. For those interested in exploring this, here are some expert makeover tips for an autumn kitchen magic to complement your new gadgets.