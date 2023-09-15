Autumn kitchen magic: expert makeover tips

Watch more videos on Shots!

The rustling of leaves, the scent of cinnamon and apple in the air, and the golden hues painting the trees – autumn is undeniably a sensory delight. As nature undergoes its most poetic transformation, there's a compelling reason to let the heart of your home mirror this enchanting change. The kitchen is more than just a space for culinary endeavours, it is a place of warmth, gatherings, and cherished memories. As the days grow shorter and nights cooler, it's the perfect time to infuse this space with the magic of autumn. The design experts at Kitchens Newcastle delve deep into the season's essence, unveiling kitchen trends that are not just about aesthetics but about creating an ambience that resonates with the very soul of autumn.

The design experts at Kitchens Newcastle say, "In the dance of seasons, autumn brings a symphony of colours and textures, and the kitchen becomes its stage."

1. Earthy Colour Palettes

Autumn Kitchen Design Tips. Photo: Kitchens Newcastle

Autumn's canvas is rich with burnt oranges, mustard yellows, olive greens, and deep burgundies. These colours, reminiscent of the falling leaves and evening sunsets, can be gracefully introduced through cabinetry, backsplashes, or even kitchen accessories, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere that beckons family gatherings and cosy dinners.

2. Embrace Natural Materials

The rustic charm of wood finishes, reminiscent of cosy forest cabins and autumnal forests, is a must-have this season. Whether one is drawn to exposed beams, timber countertops, or darker grain woods paired with sleek modern cabinetry, wood brings nature right into the kitchen, creating a harmonious blend of contemporary design and natural beauty.

3. Deep Autumnal Color Schemes

Deep shades like navy blues, forest greens, and rich plums have been making waves in kitchen design. When paired with a light neutral backsplash or countertop, these rich hues create a depth and warmth that's perfect for the cooler months, evoking feelings of comfort and nostalgia.

4. Glimmers of Gold

As the days grow shorter and the natural light becomes more precious, the glint of gold and brass hardware can brighten up any kitchen. These warm metals, in the form of handles, light fixtures, or accessories, add a touch of luxury and warmth, reminiscent of the golden autumn sun.

5. Layering for Comfort

Autumn is all about comfort, cosiness, and layers. Soft furnishings like plush rugs, chunky knit blankets, and cushions not only add layers of warmth but also introduce varied textures and patterns. Think of velvets, wools, and tweeds, making the kitchen a space one would never want to leave, a sanctuary from the chilly outdoors.

6. Seasonal Accessories

Beyond the foundational elements, consider seasonal accessories like decorative pumpkins, cinnamon stick arrangements, or even dried autumnal flowers. These small touches can transform the kitchen's ambience, making it a reflection of the world outside.