Watch: Blackpool Tower Circus through decades of historic pictures

Blackpool Tower Circus is iconic and has a rich history dating back to its opening in 1894.
Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 3rd May 2024, 15:56 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 15:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Over the years, the circus has evolved incorporating new acts and technologies while keeping hold of that traditional charm.

And it has never missed a season, even through two world wars.

Today, the circus continues to thrill, living up to its legacy of wonder and excitement.

Watch our video which rounds-up some of the best historic pictures from our archives.

Related topics:Blackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.