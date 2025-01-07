I miss those days... 31 long lost old school Blackpool pubs, bars, and clubs you miss the most

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 7th Jan 2025, 13:36 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 13:42 GMT

Is there anything better than a lovely dollop of nostalgia?

With many Blackpool and Fylde Coast venues having had to close down over the years as times change and generations who once revered local haunts grow up and cast their fake IDs into the bin, what will never die are the memories.

With countless famous places still going strong in people’s memories, the swindling number of local pubs, bars, and clubs across not only Blackpool but the Fylde Coast on the whole can be temporarily forgotten, with a trip down memory lane allowing people to have a good old reminisce.

Despite their beloved reputations, a large number of the venues that have closed down over the years have had to do so due to lack of business, which - while sad - is something of a natural fact of life in modern times defined by tightened belts and increased cost of living.

Keen to get people feeling a little nostalgic, we asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette which are the venues that they miss the most and the response was overwhelming. Here are 31 pubs, bars and nightclubs that people miss the most.

Take a look and see how many you can recognise...

Crowds of clubbers outside on the opening night of Club Sanuk on Blackpool seafront. Mandy Fitzpatrick commented: 'Sanuk because I’ve only lived here for 17 years but my hubby also says 007 club if anyone remembers it'

1. Club Sanuk

Crowds of clubbers outside on the opening night of Club Sanuk on Blackpool seafront. Mandy Fitzpatrick commented: 'Sanuk because I’ve only lived here for 17 years but my hubby also says 007 club if anyone remembers it' Photo: Christian Blake

Hole in One Pub on the South Park estate in Lytham sadly closed down in 2015. It was recently demolished

2. Hole in One

Hole in One Pub on the South Park estate in Lytham sadly closed down in 2015. It was recently demolished Photo: submit

Brian London's 007 Club was ground breaking in its day and lots of you mentioned it. But this is for Bill Glass. It was where he met Brenda, his late wife. He said: 'Brian London that's where I met Brenda, my wife and the love of my life. We had 47 great years together until she joined the angels in March 2022. I miss her every day, but she gave me fantastic memories that all started in the 007'

3. 007 Club

Brian London's 007 Club was ground breaking in its day and lots of you mentioned it. But this is for Bill Glass. It was where he met Brenda, his late wife. He said: 'Brian London that's where I met Brenda, my wife and the love of my life. We had 47 great years together until she joined the angels in March 2022. I miss her every day, but she gave me fantastic memories that all started in the 007' Photo: National World

Now boarded up, The Wheatsheaf was once a popular watering hole.

4. The Wheatsheaf

Now boarded up, The Wheatsheaf was once a popular watering hole. | National World

