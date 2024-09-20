I miss it! 27 heartwarming pictures of 1999 & 2000 Preston, from schoolchildren and North End to proper pubs

Published 20th Sep 2024

In 1999 and 2000, Preston was a town on the cusp of change, reflecting both its rich history and modern development.

Life in Preston at the turn of the millennium was vibrant, with the local community deeply rooted in tradition while embracing new opportunities. The town's economy was supported by its retail sector, with Fishergate and the newly developed shopping centres becoming popular destinations for shoppers.

People in Preston enjoyed a strong sense of community, with local events, markets, and festivals bringing residents together. Preston’s sporting scene remained at the heart of its culture, with Preston North End FC being a source of pride for football fans.

The club was gearing up for its return to Division One after winning promotion in 2000, filling the city with excitement and anticipation.

Culturally, Preston saw a blend of tradition and modernity. Local music, theatre, and arts flourished, while the town's historical landmarks, like Avenham Park, continued to be popular spots for relaxation and social gatherings. As the year 2000 arrived, Preston’s mix of history, sport, and evolving culture painted a picture of a town ready for the 21st century.

Here’s a collection of archive images capturing life in Preston during 1999 and 2000.

1. Penwortham Girls High School Dungeons and Dragons team, back row from left Sumaya Dancey, Kim Thorpe, Sarah Walker, Sarah Richardson, front row from left, Sarah Flaherty, Kate Sullivan and Emma Dancey who will compete in the national finals of the Advanced Dungeons and Dragons competition

National World

2. Pupils from Lever House CP School in Leyland, working with their grandparents

National World

3. Oh what a lovely war... at least, for this team of crack troops. Paintballing is now an established sport which sees two teams take each other on in a variety of landscapes, trying to wipe out the enemy with powerful paint-pellet firing guns. John Jones, Stuart Rimmer, Michelle Jones and Stuart Crichton make up Lancashire's The Dye Hard squad who won the No Battlepack Winter Series national competion

National World

4. The battle of sexes has spilled out over a Lancashire bar. Things turned bitter at the Cartford Hotel in Little Eccleston, near Garstang, because local brewer John Smith has installed a new beer pump featuring a topless woman. John, who owns the Hart Brewery next door to the pub, fell out with barmaid Fiona McCulloch after she drew a bra on the female, who was advertising the beer called Temptress

National World

