Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As Darren Scott says: “Life was much better without mobile phones and social media…

Town was packed every weekend too.” Nicky Jablonski agrees, saying: “Everything [was better in the 1980s]! Music, films, fashion, the slower pace of life. Loved growing up in the 80s. People cared more.”

Sign up to our Retro newsletter and take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olwen Read remembers a certain nightclub favourabley… “The Manxman. Had some great nights on there. It was probably a health and safety nightmare but we didn't think about that at the time. Don't recall there ever being a 'man overboard'!” James Tull Goodwin also recalls classic ‘80s nightlife, saying: “Guild hall had bands on!”

Shirley Davidson says her favourite things about the 1980s were: “The Dog & Partridge pub Friargate, and Ronnie Fitzpatrick The Landlord,” while Molly Andrea Bowling says: “The music and all my three kids were born in the eighties.”

Along similar lines, Linda Tony Heyes says: “Both my children were born and I still had both my parents.” Ananlysing the decade as a whole, Terry Grayston says: “Still had high employment in renowned companies (ie Leyland Truck & Bus, Leyland Paints, L&B Rubber and BTR, to name a few). Now large housing estates, where people have to commute distance to work on very poor, unimproved, infrastructure. All at a cost to green space/farm land.”