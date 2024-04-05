"I loved everything about growing up in the 1980s… Music, films, fashion, the pace of life. People cared more"
As Darren Scott says: “Life was much better without mobile phones and social media…
Town was packed every weekend too.” Nicky Jablonski agrees, saying: “Everything [was better in the 1980s]! Music, films, fashion, the slower pace of life. Loved growing up in the 80s. People cared more.”
Olwen Read remembers a certain nightclub favourabley… “The Manxman. Had some great nights on there. It was probably a health and safety nightmare but we didn't think about that at the time. Don't recall there ever being a 'man overboard'!” James Tull Goodwin also recalls classic ‘80s nightlife, saying: “Guild hall had bands on!”
Shirley Davidson says her favourite things about the 1980s were: “The Dog & Partridge pub Friargate, and Ronnie Fitzpatrick The Landlord,” while Molly Andrea Bowling says: “The music and all my three kids were born in the eighties.”
Along similar lines, Linda Tony Heyes says: “Both my children were born and I still had both my parents.” Ananlysing the decade as a whole, Terry Grayston says: “Still had high employment in renowned companies (ie Leyland Truck & Bus, Leyland Paints, L&B Rubber and BTR, to name a few). Now large housing estates, where people have to commute distance to work on very poor, unimproved, infrastructure. All at a cost to green space/farm land.”
Safe to say it seems a few readers are pining for the good old days!
