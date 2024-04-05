"I loved everything about growing up in the 1980s… Music, films, fashion, the pace of life. People cared more"

We may all be slightly biased in favour of our own formative era, but there’s a strong case to be made for the 1980s being the peak decade in which to grow up.
By Jack Marshall
Published 5th Apr 2024, 17:15 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2024, 17:16 BST
As Darren Scott says: “Life was much better without mobile phones and social media…

Town was packed every weekend too.” Nicky Jablonski agrees, saying: “Everything [was better in the 1980s]! Music, films, fashion, the slower pace of life. Loved growing up in the 80s. People cared more.”

Olwen Read remembers a certain nightclub favourabley… “The Manxman. Had some great nights on there. It was probably a health and safety nightmare but we didn't think about that at the time. Don't recall there ever being a 'man overboard'!” James Tull Goodwin also recalls classic ‘80s nightlife, saying: “Guild hall had bands on!”

Shirley Davidson says her favourite things about the 1980s were: “The Dog & Partridge pub Friargate, and Ronnie Fitzpatrick The Landlord,” while Molly Andrea Bowling says: “The music and all my three kids were born in the eighties.”

Along similar lines, Linda Tony Heyes says: “Both my children were born and I still had both my parents.” Ananlysing the decade as a whole, Terry Grayston says: “Still had high employment in renowned companies (ie Leyland Truck & Bus, Leyland Paints, L&B Rubber and BTR, to name a few). Now large housing estates, where people have to commute distance to work on very poor, unimproved, infrastructure. All at a cost to green space/farm land.”

Safe to say it seems a few readers are pining for the good old days!

