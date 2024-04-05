"I loved the '80s, life was so much better": 41 retro pics of Preston in 1981, from North End to schools

Let’s take it back to the 1980s in style.

By Jack Marshall
Published 9th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2024, 16:57 BST

A famously eventful era, today we take a look back at life in Preston in 1981, so have a flick through our best archive pictures from that heady year.

Fears that the fifth annual Penwortham Gala would be a wash-out were dispelled when crowds turned out in their thousands, despite heavy rain. This group were representing Preston Pirhana Swimming Club

Fears that the fifth annual Penwortham Gala would be a wash-out were dispelled when crowds turned out in their thousands, despite heavy rain. This group were representing Preston Pirhana Swimming Club Photo: RETRO

It wasn't just the genie that came out of Aladdin's lamp for Louise Male (far right). For the 28-year-old is looking forward to a bright 1981 thanks to her success in Preston Drama Club's Christmas panto. Some of the children's chorus and dancers and pictured with Louise, alongside the dame, Widow Twankey, played by Don Stephenson

It wasn't just the genie that came out of Aladdin's lamp for Louise Male (far right). For the 28-year-old is looking forward to a bright 1981 thanks to her success in Preston Drama Club's Christmas panto. Some of the children's chorus and dancers and pictured with Louise, alongside the dame, Widow Twankey, played by Don Stephenson Photo: RETRO

PNE vs Watford - February 1981 The game ended with a 2-1 win to Preston

PNE vs Watford - February 1981 The game ended with a 2-1 win to Preston Photo: RETRO

Dancing queen Sheila Ganley is about to acheive a remarkable hat-trick at a Lancashire theatre. For the talented 21-year-old is preparing to tread the boards for the third time in the seven months since Blackpool's Grand Theatre re-opened. Sheila, of Preston Old Road, Blackpool, is busy rehearsing to play the lead role of Eliza Dolittle in My Fair Lady, following roles in Carousel and Royal Variety Show

Dancing queen Sheila Ganley is about to acheive a remarkable hat-trick at a Lancashire theatre. For the talented 21-year-old is preparing to tread the boards for the third time in the seven months since Blackpool's Grand Theatre re-opened. Sheila, of Preston Old Road, Blackpool, is busy rehearsing to play the lead role of Eliza Dolittle in My Fair Lady, following roles in Carousel and Royal Variety Show Photo: RETRO

