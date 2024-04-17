I could fill up my car for £10 and drive without hitting multiple potholes! What readers miss from the 1990s
From the music and the films to the fashion and the sense of general excitement in the lead-up to the new Millennium, the 1990s was a decade in which many people felt life was good. And sure, those memories are undoubtedly rose-tinted with nostalgia, but some things were inarguably better back in the day…
With that in mind, we asked our readers what their favourite things from the 1990s were and what about the decade they most missed. From playing in much quieter streets and being able to actually afford property, to penny tuck shops and the culture at the time, here’s what people recall most fondly.
James Grayston said: “Drive through South Ribble without hitting multiple potholes in most of the local roads!” while Dave Mattinson followed up by replying: “or the pavements dodging dog s#@t”.
David Geraghty remembers a time when he would: “Take forever to go on a pub crawl on New Hall Lane,” while Geoff Price misses a time when he could: “Fill your car up with petrol for £10.00.”
Jon Booth said: “Have a warm house and a good meal,” while Kevin Halliwell said: “Buy a super apex return train ticket to London from Manchester for £19.” And finally, Adam Kean was clearly planning some very chilled weekends, adding: “1p sweets get £1 worth last you a weekend.”
