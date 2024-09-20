I can't get over how much things have changed... 19 pics showing how Preston has evolved over four decades...

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 30th Jan 2024, 11:31 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2024, 09:39 BST

Preston has certainly changed somewhat over the past 75 years.

Steeped in history and boasting a plethora of ancient sights and scenes, the city of Preston has always been and will forever been a bustling and evolving hub.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Showing just how much Preston has changed down the decades, these pictures demonstrate what our city looked like back in time and document its changing face over the years...

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Still fancy a bit more reminiscing? Be sure not to miss some of our other popular nostalgia-tinged pieces...

31 long lost retro pics of old school Preston high street shops & businesses from down the years

43 barnstorming retro pics of party time at old Preston nightclubs Tokyo Jo's, The Manxman and Lava & Ignite

I love these historic archive pictures of Preston life back in the good old days of the mid-1960s...

God I miss the 1980s... 51 awesome images to take you back to 1983 Preston, from schools to Fishergate

I can't believe it! 26 amazing throwback archive pics of early 1970s Preston, from schools to parks

1. Traffic problems in Rutland Street, Preston, back in 1969 caused parents living in the area to send a protest petition to Preston Town Council asking to make the road a play street Photo: Norman Wiggins

National World

Photo Sales

2. This was the playground at Richmond Street flats in Avenham, Preston, in 1977. Children terrorised nearby elderly residents by wrecking the playground, smashing windows and ripping out telephone wires in the area Photo: Archive

National World

Photo Sales

3. Sitting in the considerable shadow of St Walburge's Church spire is the street named after the church - St Walburge Avenue, Preston - pictured here in 1990 Photo: John Atkinson

National World

Photo Sales

4. Another view of St Walburge Avenue in Preston - pictured in 1990 Photo: John Atkinson

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonHistoryNostalgiaNewslettersSchools