25 magical retro pictures of Christmas Nativities at South Ribble schools in the 2000s, including Penwortham, Longton, and Bamber Bridge

Take a look at our best archive retro pictures of adorable Christmas Nativity plays in years gone by.

By Jack Marshall
Published 12th Dec 2023, 14:37 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 14:37 GMT

Capturing the timeless magic of seeing your little one on stage during their school nativity, this collection of pictures spans a number of schools across South Ribble. Can you spot an familiar faces?

1. Years 3 and 4 at St Mary and St Benedict's Primary School in Bamber Bridge, performing 'Baboushka' in 2008

2. Longton Ladybirds Nursery School nativity from 2006

3. Whitefriars Nursery in Penwortham perform their Nativity in 2006

4. 'A Wriggley Nativity' by the foundation stage children at Kingsfold Primary School, Penwortham in 2008

