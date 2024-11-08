46 astonishing vintage pictures which take you right back to Preston in 1953

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 8th Nov 2024, 12:25 BST

For some, catching a glimpse of what things used to look like from your early years is peak nostalgia, but for others, seeing how things were perhaps before they were even born is even more enlightening.

With that in mind, here are some of our very best archive pictures of Preston life back in the long-ago year of 1953 - some 71 years in the past at this point. To frame it another way - a baby born when these images were taken is now likely retired and able to claim the state pension for the past six years.

Don’t miss our fun, free LEP newsletter!

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

ICYMI: 19 distinctive retro pictures of shops and shopping in Preston in bygone days

47 incredible nostalgic pictures of life at Preston schools in the decade of the 1980s

23 forgotten scenes of Preston supermarkets in the past including Booths, Morrisons and Sainsburys

1. Then and Now Queen Elizabeth Coronation Celebrations, Preston 1953 Decorations in Osbourne Street, Preston

National World

Photo Sales

2. Fishergate, Preston c.1953 Photograph by Arthur Winter

National World

Photo Sales

3. Looking Back This photo was sent in by Tony Wignall from Preston it shows a photo of Tony in 1953 when he was fourteen years old it shows the Tennyson Road Mill building in Shakespeare Road.I lived in the house top right in the picture.

National World

Photo Sales

4. Queen Elizabeth Coronation Celebrations, Preston 1953. Walking the Plank. The crew of R.N. Submarine HMS Amphion perform for visitors during open day at Preston Dock.

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonSchoolsLEPShoppingNewsletter
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice