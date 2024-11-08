With that in mind, here are some of our very best archive pictures of Preston life back in the long-ago year of 1953 - some 71 years in the past at this point. To frame it another way - a baby born when these images were taken is now likely retired and able to claim the state pension for the past six years.
Don’t miss our fun, free LEP newsletter!
These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...
1. Then and Now
Queen Elizabeth Coronation Celebrations, Preston 1953
Decorations in Osbourne Street, Preston
National World
2. Fishergate, Preston c.1953
Photograph by Arthur Winter
National World
3. Looking Back
This photo was sent in by Tony Wignall from Preston it shows a photo of Tony in 1953 when he was fourteen years old it shows the Tennyson Road Mill building in Shakespeare Road.I lived in the house top right in the picture.
National World
4. Queen Elizabeth Coronation Celebrations, Preston 1953.
Walking the Plank. The crew of R.N. Submarine HMS Amphion perform for visitors during open day at Preston Dock.
National World