25 memorable pictures from Friends Fest in Blackpool 2021 as fans remember Matthew Perry

These brilliant pictures look back at Friends Fest when it came to Blackpool in 2021.

By Claire Lark, Adam Lord
Published 30th Oct 2023, 10:48 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 10:51 GMT

It was a hyped event at the Winter Gardens and a must see for all Friends fans.

They were able to head to Monica or Joey and Chandler's apartments and relive the best bits of the iconic US sitcom which ran for 236 episodes until May 2004 but is still loved by fans to this day. And sadly they are now remembering the actor who played one of the key characters - Matthew Perry as Chandler, who has died.

The FriendsFestive attraction has opened in Blackpool

1.

The FriendsFestive attraction has opened in Blackpool

Photo Sales
Lyla Smith, aged nine, gets settled in at Monica's apartment

2.

Lyla Smith, aged nine, gets settled in at Monica's apartment

Photo Sales
Getting in the Christmas spirit with the help of some Friends

3.

Getting in the Christmas spirit with the help of some Friends

Photo Sales
Selfie time by the famous door...

4.

Selfie time by the famous door...

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
