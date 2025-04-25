Retro: Old Blackpool pictures colourised

25 fascinating scenes of Preston in 1958 and 1959 which explore the city in old times

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 25th Apr 2025, 09:14 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2025, 12:56 BST

The 1950s was another era altogether.

See how Preston has changed over the intervening seven decades by checking out some of our very best retro archive pictures from the late 1950s.

ICYMI: 43 enlightening historic pictures of Preston streets down the decades including Winckley Square

47 incredible nostalgic pictures of life at Preston schools in the decade of the 1980s

1. Junction of Fishergate & Corporation Street, Preston c.1958

National World

Photo Sales

2. Approach Ramp, Preston Railway Station c.1959

National World

Photo Sales

3. Enclosing a photo of St Michael's and All Angels, Ashton, Preston, Scout Camp at Scorton in 1958. Left standing Eric Botham, Brian (do not know, me kneeling, cutting the hair of Stan Sharples. These three boys grew up together and were boyfriends of mine. I married Eric Botham as he asked me to write to him when he went into the Army. We did our courting by letter when he was in Malaga. We married in 1959 and will celebrate St Michael's School, not bad going. Pat Botham, Ashton-on-Ribble

National World

Photo Sales

4. Brunswick Street, Preston 1958 A view looking north. Brunswick Street was built in the early 19th century and demolished 1958-59 to make way for the new Avenham high-rise flats. The old Gas Works on Avenham Lane can be seen in the distance. Copyright Lancashire County Library and Information Service. www.lantern.lancashire.gov.uk/

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Preston
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice