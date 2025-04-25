See how Preston has changed over the intervening seven decades by checking out some of our very best retro archive pictures from the late 1950s.
1. Junction of Fishergate & Corporation Street, Preston c.1958
2. Approach Ramp, Preston Railway Station c.1959
3. Enclosing a photo of St Michael's and All Angels, Ashton, Preston, Scout Camp at Scorton in 1958. Left standing Eric Botham, Brian (do not know, me kneeling, cutting the hair of Stan Sharples. These three boys grew up together and were boyfriends of mine. I married Eric Botham as he asked me to write to him when he went into the Army. We did our courting by letter when he was in Malaga. We married in 1959 and will celebrate St Michael's School, not bad going.
Pat Botham, Ashton-on-Ribble
National World
4. Brunswick Street, Preston 1958
A view looking north. Brunswick Street was built in the early 19th century and demolished 1958-59 to make way for the new Avenham high-rise flats. The old Gas Works on Avenham Lane can be seen in the distance.
Copyright Lancashire County Library and Information Service. www.lantern.lancashire.gov.uk/
