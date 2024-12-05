25 evocative old school pics of Preston which journey back in time to 1978

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 5th Dec 2024, 13:57 BST

Known as the year of the Winter of Discontent, 1978 was quite the 12 months.

So take a look at a few of our best archive pictures of life in Preston in that heady year...

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

ICYMI: I can't believe it... 27 amazing retro pictures showing how Blackpool beach has changed in the last 100 years

31 of the best retro Blackpool nightclubs remembered by readers through the decades

25 of the most historical Blackpool photos from the town's earliest days

Love a little bit of nostalgia and retro? Sign up for our Gazette retro newsletter

Fire breaks out at T. Ball shoe shop on Fishergate, it spread next door to the Victoria Hotel

1. Preston in 1978

Fire breaks out at T. Ball shoe shop on Fishergate, it spread next door to the Victoria Hotel Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Fire breaks out at T. Ball shoe shop on Fishergate, it spread next door to the Victoria Hotel

2. Preston in 1978

Fire breaks out at T. Ball shoe shop on Fishergate, it spread next door to the Victoria Hotel Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Veronica Merrifield makes merry with PC David Jackson on Emerson Road, as the Caribbean Carnival wended its way through the streets of Deepdale in Preston

3. Preston in 1978

Veronica Merrifield makes merry with PC David Jackson on Emerson Road, as the Caribbean Carnival wended its way through the streets of Deepdale in Preston Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Fire breaks out at T. Ball shoe shop on Fishergate, it spread next door to the Victoria Hotel

4. Preston in 1978

Fire breaks out at T. Ball shoe shop on Fishergate, it spread next door to the Victoria Hotel Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Blackpool
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice