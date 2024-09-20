18 timeless retro pictures of Preston students & children back in the early 1960s

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 20th Sep 2024, 14:28 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2024, 14:28 BST

In the early 1960s, Preston's schools were a central part of the local community, shaping the lives of young people during a period of social change.

From 1960 to 1965, the town's students were influenced by traditional educational values alongside the evolving cultural landscape of post-war Britain. Preston's schools, both primary and secondary, focused on academic achievement, but also placed strong emphasis on discipline, respect, and community involvement.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Students of this era often wore formal uniforms, and classrooms reflected a more structured approach to learning, with chalkboards, desks in rows, and a teacher-led environment.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Beyond academics, young people in Preston participated in a variety of extracurricular activities, from sports teams to youth clubs, shaping their experiences and friendships. Football and rugby were especially popular, with school teams fostering local talent.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LP’s free emails

Many students also had part-time jobs or helped their families at home, reflecting the era's emphasis on responsibility and hard work.

As Preston’s youth navigated the excitement of the Swinging Sixties, they embraced emerging music trends, fashion, and newfound social freedoms while still maintaining the strong sense of community.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Enjoy this collection of archive images that offers a nostalgic glimpse into Preston’s schools and student life during this transformative period.

Follow the latest from Preston North End, with the LP’s free football emails

Still fancy a bit more reminiscing? Be sure not to miss some of our other popular nostalgia-tinged pieces...

31 long lost retro pics of old school Preston high street shops & businesses from down the years

43 barnstorming retro pics of party time at old Preston nightclubs Tokyo Jo's, The Manxman and Lava & Ignite

I love these historic archive pictures of Preston life back in the good old days of the mid-1960s...

God I miss the 1980s... 51 awesome images to take you back to 1983 Preston, from schools to Fishergate

I can't believe it! 26 amazing throwback archive pics of early 1970s Preston, from schools to parks

1. The Vin Sumner Collection - The Top Rank Ballroom, Preston, 1960's - 1970's Mrs C.V. Broadbent of Warrington (centre) and her baby, winners of the Mother and Baby contest 1964. Sponsored by Cow & Gate Baby Foods.

National World

Photo Sales

2. The Vin Sumner Collection - The Top Rank Ballroom, Preston, 1960's - 1970's

National World

Photo Sales

3. Children's Outing, Ribble (Express) Bus Station, Preston c.1960 The terraced houses seen in the background are on North Road. Lords Walk appears at the far right. Image courtesy of Mrs. Finbar Knight.

National World

Photo Sales

4. Sports Day at Fishwick Secondary School, Preston, in either 1960 or 1961. Pictured are G. Hesketh, R. Johnson, R. Peet, L. Barry, J Curry, R. May, B Green,E. Grey, D. Heap Photo from Tony Beale arbeale.blogspot.co.uk/

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonStudentsSchoolsBritainPeopleReSPECTCommunityNewslettersJobsLancashireRugbyFashionNightclubsFootballPreston North EndNostalgia