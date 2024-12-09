11 fabulously festive reminders of our great postal workers at Xmas across Lancashire

Like banks, pubs and libraries - the places which held communities together - many of our post offices have disappeared from our towns.

It was once the only way to communicate, other than by phone, but the age of email and cost cuts saw the gradual demise of post offices. Our archived photos remind us of the post offices we all used in times past - especially at Christmas.

This was the scene in the sorting office at the busiest time of the year - December 1987

1. A post office Christmas

This was the scene in the sorting office at the busiest time of the year - December 1987 | National World

No caption with this photo of staff sorting the mail - are you in the picture?

2. A post office Christmas

No caption with this photo of staff sorting the mail - are you in the picture? | National World

Postal workers in the midst of the Christmas rush at Preston Railway Station on December 23, 1935

3. A post office Christmas

Postal workers in the midst of the Christmas rush at Preston Railway Station on December 23, 1935 | National World

Laden with Christmas post

4. A post office Christmas

Laden with Christmas post | National World

