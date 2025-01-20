Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Your dog isn’t just a pet, it’s a member of the family and often when we leave our dogs home alone, this can cause them distress.

Separation anxiety in dogs is a real issue, with the RSPCA revealing that research suggests eight out of 10 dogs can find it hard to cope when left alone. This can materialise in disruptive or destructive ways, from excessive barking to destroying your furniture.

But are some dog breeds more susceptible to it? Here’s everything you need to know about separation anxiety in dogs.

What is separation anxiety in dogs?

Separation anxiety happens when a dog is left alone, the behavioural condition often occurs as a result of distress, with the RSPCA revealing that research suggests eight out of 10 dogs can find it hard to cope when left alone.

Whilst some dogs can keep themselves entertained, others will find themselves distressed, which can cause them to become disruptive or destructive. Common signs can include barking, whining or destroying furniture.

Even if you think your dog is content when you leave them, it may be useful to install a pet camera to keep an eye on your dog and how they react when you leave. If your dog is being disruptive or destructive a camera can also help pinpoint when the incidents begin.

If your dog is experiencing separation anxiety it’s best to make an appointment with your vet to rule out any underlying medical conditions.

What are the symptoms of separation anxiety?

The most common symptoms of separation anxiety in dogs include destructive behaviour such as chewing, scratching and biting furniture, howling, barking or whining and toilet accidents in the house when you are gone.

The RSPCA also advise that subtle symptoms of separation anxiety can also include trembling, panting, excessive licking, circling, pacing, vomiting or not eating food or engaging with dog toys.

What dog breeds are prone to separation anxiety?

Any dog can experience separation anxiety, however some breeds might be more prone to it. Research from Furbo has found that there are 10 types of dog that are more likely to have separation anxiety:

Labrador Retriever

Border Collie

Cavalier King Charles Spaniels

Jack Russell Terrier

German Shepherd

Australian Shepherd

Bichon Frise

Vizsla

German Shorthaired Pointer

Toy Poodle

For dogs who are less likely to have separation anxiety they recommend dog breeds including the traditional Greyhound, Basset hound, French bulldog or Maltese.

You can find out more about how to recognise separation anxiety in dogs at RSPCA.