Organisers of the annual event, which takes place on Sunday, September 24, are looking for volunteers to help on the day.

What help is needed?

For this year’s event, Quest Events is appealing for volunteers to help in various areas of the race including the event set up, race HQ, route, water stations and finish line marshalling.

Some of those whos took part in the SPAR city of Preston 10k race last year

Event set up includes moving barriers, hanging branding and helping to set up tables and gazebos.

Race HQ needs dedicated helpers to hand out running numbers and replacements, give out safety pins, point runners and spectators in the right direction and onboard any runners joining the race on the day.

Route Marshals will point runners in the right direction during the race, and provide encouragement by cheering them on as they go. You will be required to be the main point of contact on the course if a runner is in need of assistance.

Water Station Marshals will be located around the halfway point on the race and you will help by loading up the water station table and handing out water.

Finish Line Marshals are located on the finish line with beaming smiles and positive messages welcoming runners back. You will hand out a much-needed bottle of water, snack and all-important medal to our finishing runners.

A spokesman said: “Volunteering is a fantastic way to be a part of this hugely popular community event loved by all of the locals. All volunteers will be provided with food and drink before they head out to provide highly appreciated help on race route.”

What is the Preston 10k all about?

Sponsored by SPAR for a third year in a row, the SPAR City of Preston 10K will start and finish in the historic city centre Flag Market where the athlete’s village will be located.

Once again, the 10K route will take in Preston’s picturesque Avenham Park, before the fantastic riverside section swings back towards the city centre for the finish.

To register your interest, sign up or receive more information on volunteering please contact the team on [email protected].