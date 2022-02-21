Outdoor experts reveal the best walks for all the family

he Northumberland National Park covers an area of 405 square miles between the Scottish border in the north to just south of the UNESCO World Heritage site, Hadrian’s Wall.

The experts at Millets have compiled a list of the top winter walks made for adventure.

1. The Lake District

Famous for its proud peaks, vibrant villages and spectacular scenery, The Lake District is one of the most popular National Parks in England, and with good reason. Home to sixteen lakes and more than 1,400 miles of walking path, the Lake District offers plenty of choice for walkers of all abilities and ages.

2. Northumberland

If you’re looking to escape the hustle and bustle, then this area is for you as Northumberland is known to have the most tranquil National Park, with a low population and remote feel.

3. Cairngorms - The Heart of the Scottish Highlands

The Cairngorms National Park is the largest most northerly National Park in the UK and home to the highest range of mountains. But beyond the heady heights of mountain trails, there is much to see and do in the wild and wonderful land.

4. The Isle of Mull

Langamull Beach is one of Mull’s best-kept secrets, a remote and stunningly beautiful spot that can only be reached on foot. Perfect for an idyllic winter walk with the whole family including the dog, the walk to Langamull Beach and back takes just over an hour, leaving plenty of time for relaxing and adventuring once you’re there.

5. Brecon Beacons National Park

Famed for its huge, wide-open green spaces with plenty of room to walk, run, play and explore, the Brecon Beacons National Park in South Wales is the ultimate outdoor setting for adventures this winter – especially for larger families or those with little ones. Boasting miles of picturesque woodland, hillsides and waters, families can easily spend the whole day strolling – just be sure to wrap up in warm layers beforehand!

6. Ynys Llanddwyn

With stunning views of the coast and plenty of fresh sea air, a winter walk round the Newborough Beach Circular in Ynys Llanddwyn is not one to be missed if you’re able to visit. On this slightly longer route at just over 10 kilometres, you’ll make your way through the Newborough Forest, home to specially planted trees dating back to the 1970’s and an array of wildlife – if you’re lucky you may even spot a rare red squirrel!

