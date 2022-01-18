Many people found that taking a walk in the countryside during lockdown was an effective way to combat low mood and depression.
So we've compiled a list of walks that will get some fresh air in the lungs, and include a pub stop and a chance to grab a pint and tuck into some hearty grub.
1. Avenham Park and the River Ribble
Lovely park surroundings, and one of Preston's finest beer gardens at The Continental
2. Haighton Manor - Fulwood Park Wood Walk
Haighton Manor is a real gem, ideal for refreshments before or after your walk
3. The Clog, Billycock and Alum Scar Walk
A delightful rural walk with superb views across the Ribble Valley to the Bowland Fells
4. Nab's Head, Samlesbury Bottoms and Hoghton Bottoms
Nab's Head, Samlesbury Bottoms and Hoghton Bottoms is a 7.6 kilometre loop trail located near Blackburn