How a gardening and bushcraft project is helping transform the lives of Lancashire's teenagers

Myplace is a green wellbeing project delivered by the Trust in partnership with the Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust.

It aims to help young people improve their mental wellbeing and social skills through outdoor activities and working on nature projects.

A participant in Myplace

Started in 2016, the project runs a number of sessions each week including workshops, wildlife walks, bushcraft activities and gardening projects.

Lifesaving

The work has now been filmed by Manchester-based production company, Standby Productions, revealing how important the work is to participants.

One woman called Julia said: “Genuinely, Myplace saved my life. I was very suicidal, and it very quickly became a reason to live.

"It was something to look forward to, even on the bad days. I don’t think I could have made the progress that I’ve made without nature. And I’ve made lots of friends with Myplace. It’s pretty easy to make friends with someone who gets you and gets what you’re going through.”

Many others involved recognised the relationship between nature and mental health, with one member adding: ”I think nature helps mental health because we, humans, are fundamentally connected to it. Lack of contact with nature damages us, so when we come back to it, it falls into place.”

Emma Bartlet of Lancashire Wildlife Trust said: "The film that Standby Productions made with us beautifully encapsulates the essence of the work of Lancashire Wildlife Trust. It shows the way that contact with the natural world can help turn young lives around.”