Only a fraction of local authorities have dished out the payment to struggling households, but some have indicated that payments would be delayed until September, The Telegraph reports.

The news comes as millions of people across the UK feel the pressure of the mounting cost of living crisis.

Lancashire Post readers were quick to dismiss the announcement as a gimmick.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak

Here’s a selection of readers comments:

Sue Barnes: Yet councils want to give communities grants to celebrate the platinum jubilee.

Siobhan Abigail: quick to take it off us every month but we have to wait 6 months for just 150 back.

Janet Hayes: Sure they would accept us delaying our council tax for 6months, we would have debt collectors on too us.

Rishi Sunak speaks during the Conservative Party Spring Conference, at Blackpool Winter Gardens in Blackpool

David Eccles: Why didn't they just knock it off the bills before sending the bills out. Oh wait that would be 2 much common sense.

Lee Holding: Quick enough dishing out those lucrative PPE contracts to their friends and family

Ian Ferguson: Should arrive just in time for the bills going up again when the cap is hiked again in October.

Victoria Jayne: Quick enough to up the monthly payments and take it off us though!

Julie Ann Harrison: Can keep it for all the good it’s going to do.

Patricia Davies: We've had ours!

June Jolly: We were told by our council that we would get it after we paid our April 1st payment. Must have been an April fool, as we haven't heard anything else.

Jason Davis: Cancel the council tax direct debit. Set it up again in a months time. Problem solved.

Mark Mildenhall: Irrelevant it wont even cover 1 months bill

Judith Alexandra Booth: Well there's a surprise! Can't ever put their money where their mouth is. That's Tory's for ya!

