Last week, the Post reported how a record rate of overcrowded schools nationally is being driven by increased demand for secondary places, according to the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL).

Whilst we revealed that six secondary schools from in and around Preston were over capacity in 2020-21, we also looked at the same Department for Education (DfE) data for primary schools, focusing purely on the Preston patch.

Overall, 19 primary schools within Preston alone were in excess of capacity, meaning 4871 pupils in the city attended primary schools that were overcrowded last year.

Meanwhile across Lancashire, 110 primary schools were over capacity, compared to 2785 nationally.

A school is in excess of capacity when the number of pupils enrolled is greater than its number of places.

See all the primary schools in Preston that were above full capacity, according to the most recent DfE figure, below:

1. St Oswalds Catholic Primary School, Longton Number of school places: 210 Number of pupils on roll: 242 Percentage over capacity: 15.24% (32 pupils over) Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

2. Catforth Primary School, Woodplumpton Number of school places: 70 Number of pupils on roll: 74 Percentage over capacity: 5.71% (4 pupils over) Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Saint Clare's Catholic Primary School, Fulwood Number of school places: 240 Number of pupils on roll: 253 Percentage over capacity: 5.42% (13 pupils over) Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Broughton-in-Amounderness CE Primary School, Preston Number of school places: 245 Number of pupils on roll: 258 Percentage over capacity: 5.31% (13 pupils over) Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales