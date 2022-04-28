Find out which primary schools in Preston were over capacity in 2020/21.

The nineteen primary schools in Preston that are over capacity

Nearly 5000 pupils in Preston attend primary schools that are over capacity, figures have revealed.

By Aimee Seddon
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 4:55 am
Updated Thursday, 28th April 2022, 8:42 am

Last week, the Post reported how a record rate of overcrowded schools nationally is being driven by increased demand for secondary places, according to the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL).

Whilst we revealed that six secondary schools from in and around Preston were over capacity in 2020-21, we also looked at the same Department for Education (DfE) data for primary schools, focusing purely on the Preston patch.

Overall, 19 primary schools within Preston alone were in excess of capacity, meaning 4871 pupils in the city attended primary schools that were overcrowded last year.

Meanwhile across Lancashire, 110 primary schools were over capacity, compared to 2785 nationally.

A school is in excess of capacity when the number of pupils enrolled is greater than its number of places.

See all the primary schools in Preston that were above full capacity, according to the most recent DfE figure, below:

1. St Oswalds Catholic Primary School, Longton

Number of school places: 210 Number of pupils on roll: 242 Percentage over capacity: 15.24% (32 pupils over)

2. Catforth Primary School, Woodplumpton

Number of school places: 70 Number of pupils on roll: 74 Percentage over capacity: 5.71% (4 pupils over)

3. Saint Clare's Catholic Primary School, Fulwood

Number of school places: 240 Number of pupils on roll: 253 Percentage over capacity: 5.42% (13 pupils over)

4. Broughton-in-Amounderness CE Primary School, Preston

Number of school places: 245 Number of pupils on roll: 258 Percentage over capacity: 5.31% (13 pupils over)

