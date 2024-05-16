FW Capital achieves its highest ever fundraising total of £72K for Pancreatic Cancer UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

FW Capital, together with the Development Bank of Wales (DBW), has raised £72K for its 2023/2024 charity of the year, Pancreatic Cancer UK. This is the largest total raised by the team over a 12-month period. As part of this the FW Capital's North West team completed the 21 mile Preston Guild Wheel Walk in one day.

The teams at FW Capital and DBW have completed a variety of activities including taking part in Endure24, the UK’s largest 24-hour ultra trail race where they covered a massive 505 miles, averaging out at 25.25 miles per person. Other achievements have included Grant Peggie, FW Capital’s Fundraising Manager, accomplishing his own personal challenge covering 91 miles in the Fife Coastal Walk. Other fundraising activities have included staff participating in the Cardiff half marathon and three very successful fundraising balls in Newcastle, Manchester, and Cardiff.

Gary Guest, Fund Director at FW Capital said: “This is a massive achievement and amazing news to announce we’ve raised £72K for Pancreatic Cancer UK. This is a charity very close to our hearts, and nominated by colleagues after the loss of our dear friend and colleague Elaine Yarwood who lost her brave battle with pancreatic cancer in April 2023. We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who has supported our efforts and to colleagues for enthusiastically playing their part. We passionately believe in the power of giving back to charities and making a positive impact on society. I am so proud of everyone’s work, support, and physical efforts to make this such an important and successful year of fundraising.”

“We’re also delighted to announce our new chosen charity of the year as the British Heart Foundation. We’re gearing up again to get involved in a host of team and personal activities to push ourselves once again to raise money for another very worthy charity. Plans are also underway for our charity summer balls.”

FW Capital team at one of the charity fundraising balls

Amy Hannagan, Corporate Partnerships Manager at Pancreatic Cancer UK, said: “We are beyond grateful for FW Capital for supporting our charity over the last year and raising an incredible amount of money in memory of Elaine Yarwood. It was so special to see the whole organisation come together for a common cause and achieve such an amazing outcome.

“For too long, pancreatic cancer has been overlooked, underfunded, and left behind. As a result, more than half of people still die within three months of diagnosis. Families are often left with only hope to hold on to, but we know hope isn’t enough. Action taken today can transform the future for people with pancreatic cancer. The money raised by colleagues at FW Capital will help us go above and beyond for everyone affected by the disease, bringing more support, improved detection, and more effective treatments for the deadliest common cancer.”