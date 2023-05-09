A lucky UK ticket holder has come forward to claim a whopping £46.2m EuroMillions prize after picking the winning numbers on Friday night along with two others - sharing a £138m jackpot.

The latest EuroMillions winning numbers were 03, 08, 18, 34 and 49 with Lucky Stars 03 and 07.

The three winners were from the UK, France and Switzerland.

There were six EuroMillions jackpot winners in the UK in 2022, with prizes totalling more than £820m.

And Lancashire has had its fair share of lottery winners over the years - here are some of the biggest winners to date and when their numbers came up ...

1 . Some of Lancashire's biggest lotto winners Below are some of Lancashire's biggest lotto winners Photo: NW Photo Sales

2 . August 2002 Joe Kenyon, Chris Brenneis and Steve Humber, from Chorley, shared £1,859,900 in August 2002 Photo: NW Photo Sales

3 . August 1995 A syndicate from T Walne chemists in the Larches estate, Preston, won £2,234,759 in August 1995 Photo: NW Photo Sales

4 . June 2011 Geoffrey and Hilary Bennette, from Blackburn, celebrate after winning £3.5m in June 2011 Photo: NW Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3