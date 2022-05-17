Some big prizes have been scooped in the county with the biggest win coming for Charles Bostock, 77, and his wife Enid, from Lancaster, who collected a staggering £273,460 in 2017.
Here are some of the other big winners from Lancashire over the years …
1. Glasson Dock - Lancaster
Residents of Glasson Dock in Lancaster shared a £3million windfall in 2017
Photo: PPB
2. Charnock Richard
Janet Langson, of Charnock Richard, won a share of £90,000 with another neighbour last year
Photo: PPL
3. Chorley
Fourteen families from Chorley pocketed £30,000 each in December last year including Kenneth Williams and partner Ani
Photo: PPL
4. St Annes
Two neighbours in St Annes won £30,000 each in April last year. One of them was Julie Henderson, above
Photo: PPL