How much a pint of beer costs at 20 of the UK’s busiest airports

Going on holiday is a time to relax and unwind, and many travellers opt to have a cheeky pint or two at the airport before jetting off.

But some airports charge a lot more than others for a pre-flight beer. This is the cost of a pint at 20 of the UK’s busiest airports.

Cheapest airport pint

New research from travel website JetCost compared the UK's 20 busiest airports in order to find out which offered the cheapest pints.

The second place spot was taken by London Heathrow, with its cheapest pint costing £3.79.

Manchester and Birmingham both closely followed, with their cheapest pints costing £4.10.

Further down the list, you can expect to pay £5.90 for a pint at Belfast or Bristol airport, with a pint at London City airport coming bottom of the list with a price tag of £7, which is a big jump from Glasgow’s £2.99 offering.

The cost of a pint at 20 of the UK’s busiest airports (lowest to highest)

Glasgow - £2.99

London Heathrow - £3.79

Manchester - £4.10

Birmingham - £4.10

Edinburgh - £4.20

London Gatwick - £4.35

London Stansted - £4.35

Jersey - £4.40

Aberdeen - £4.55

Southampton - £4.80

London Luton - £4.95 (for price of 330ml, pint prices not available)

Newcastle - £4.95

East Midlands - £4.95

Cardiff - £5.00

London Southend - £5.25

Leeds Bradford - £5.60

Liverpool - £5.80

Belfast - £5.90

Bristol - £5.90

London City - £7.00