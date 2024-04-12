"Where do I sign!?" Massive 4 bed detached Preston home in leafy Woodplumpton with huge garden for sale

What a breathtaking home.

By Jack Marshall
Published 21st Sep 2023, 10:58 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2024, 16:32 BST

On the market for £650,000 with Moving Works, this glorious four-bed detached Woodplumpton home is spectacular in every regard: it has the space, the style, the contemporary design, and the sprawling garden. Take a look around...

Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4

1. Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4

Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4

2. Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4

Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4

3. Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4

Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4

4. Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4

