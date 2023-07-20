With each detached property an outstanding piece of real estate in its own right, our featured home in question – on the market for £661,500 with Farrell Heyworth - distinguishes itself from the off. With a large driveway and integral garage, parking space is abundant. Entering the home, the first impression you get is one of natural light, space, and modern airiness.

The family living room is stunning, with large windows running almost all the way up to the high ceilings, but the home’s main feature is the glorious open-plan kitchen diner. Huge, modern, and the definition of clean-cut, the entire room is a homeowner’s dream, with everything from a large kitchen island unit to French doors opening onto the garden.

Heading upstairs - something you can do twice in this large three-storey property - it’s the quality of the finish which stands out, from plush carpets to immaculate interior design. The bedrooms are all spacious, with many boasting en suites, while the family bathroom is a picture of style and class.

Willowgate (Credit: Farrell Heyworth)