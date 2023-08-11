News you can trust since 1886
Unique 4 bed rural Freckleton Scandinavian style lodge with huge garden paddock up for sale

This utterly charming property dates back to 1960.
By Jack Marshall
Published 11th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

On the market for £465,000 with John Ardern Estate Agents, this unique property is truly one-of-a-kind, comprising a four-bed timber Scandinavian lodge located on the outskirts of Freckleton village and boasting three reception rooms, a spacious kitchen, a utility, an en suite off the main bedroom, a garage, a number of outbuildings, and a huge garden including a paddock. Take a look around...

Pinewood Lodge, Lower Lane, Freckleton (Credit: John Adern Estate Agents)

1. Pinewood Lodge, Lower Lane, Freckleton (Credit: John Adern Estate Agents)

Pinewood Lodge, Lower Lane, Freckleton (Credit: John Adern Estate Agents)

Pinewood Lodge, Lower Lane, Freckleton (Credit: John Adern Estate Agents)

2. Pinewood Lodge, Lower Lane, Freckleton (Credit: John Adern Estate Agents)

Pinewood Lodge, Lower Lane, Freckleton (Credit: John Adern Estate Agents)

Pinewood Lodge, Lower Lane, Freckleton (Credit: John Adern Estate Agents)

3. Pinewood Lodge, Lower Lane, Freckleton (Credit: John Adern Estate Agents)

Pinewood Lodge, Lower Lane, Freckleton (Credit: John Adern Estate Agents)

Pinewood Lodge, Lower Lane, Freckleton (Credit: John Adern Estate Agents)

4. Pinewood Lodge, Lower Lane, Freckleton (Credit: John Adern Estate Agents)

Pinewood Lodge, Lower Lane, Freckleton (Credit: John Adern Estate Agents)

