On the market for £465,000 with John Ardern Estate Agents, this unique property is truly one-of-a-kind, comprising a four-bed timber Scandinavian lodge located on the outskirts of Freckleton village and boasting three reception rooms, a spacious kitchen, a utility, an en suite off the main bedroom, a garage, a number of outbuildings, and a huge garden including a paddock. Take a look around...