Ultra modern 3 bed Ashton family home with unique interior design and huge garden on the market

With a striking interior design and modern layout, this home certainly catches the eye.

By Jack Marshall
Published 16th Jan 2024, 15:13 GMT
Updated 6th Mar 2024, 09:54 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £200,000 with Reeds Rains, this fully refurbished 3 bedroom semi-detached Ashton-on-Ribble property features an entrance hall, a large family lounge, a dining room, a fitted kitchen, three spacious bedrooms, a modern family bathroom, and easily-maintained front and rear gardens. Take a look around...

1. Moss Avenue, Ashton-on-Ribble (Credit: Reeds Rains)

2. Moss Avenue, Ashton-on-Ribble (Credit: Reeds Rains)

3. Moss Avenue, Ashton-on-Ribble (Credit: Reeds Rains)

4. Moss Avenue, Ashton-on-Ribble (Credit: Reeds Rains)

