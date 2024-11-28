On the market for £240,000 with Love Homes, this property is lovely.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Located in Poulton, close to local amenities, schools, and transport links, this modern home spans three floors. The ground floor features a spacious kitchen/diner with shaker-style units, a double oven, gas hob, integrated dishwasher, and an island breakfast bar leading to a sunroom with French doors to the rear garden.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
The first floor boasts a large living room with a balcony, a second bedroom, and a family bathroom, while the top floor includes the master bedroom with an en-suite, plus two additional bedrooms, ideal for various uses.
The property also offers off-road parking, an integral garage with utility space, and a low-maintenance garden. It is situated near Poulton Town Centre and excellent schools, making it ideal for families, while commuters will appreciate easy access to road networks and Poulton Railway Station for travel to nearby towns.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails
Take a look around...
Also, be sure not to miss...
The 21 ugliest parts of the Fylde Coast according to readers, including spots in Blackpool, Lytham & Fleetwood
Lancashire town named UK's 2nd cosiest thanks to abundance of traditional British pubs with roaring open fires
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.