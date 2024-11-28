Uber modern 4-bed, 3-floor Poulton family townhouse with tranquil garden on the market

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Nov 2024, 13:08 BST

As the estate agents say, they are ‘proud to present this immaculate four-bedroom townhouse, perfect for families’.

On the market for £240,000 with Love Homes, this property is lovely.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Located in Poulton, close to local amenities, schools, and transport links, this modern home spans three floors. The ground floor features a spacious kitchen/diner with shaker-style units, a double oven, gas hob, integrated dishwasher, and an island breakfast bar leading to a sunroom with French doors to the rear garden.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

The first floor boasts a large living room with a balcony, a second bedroom, and a family bathroom, while the top floor includes the master bedroom with an en-suite, plus two additional bedrooms, ideal for various uses.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

The property also offers off-road parking, an integral garage with utility space, and a low-maintenance garden. It is situated near Poulton Town Centre and excellent schools, making it ideal for families, while commuters will appreciate easy access to road networks and Poulton Railway Station for travel to nearby towns.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails

Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss...

All of Lancashire's 37 McDonald's restaurants ranked from best to worst according to your reviews

The 21 ugliest parts of the Fylde Coast according to readers, including spots in Blackpool, Lytham & Fleetwood

Lancashire town named UK's 2nd cosiest thanks to abundance of traditional British pubs with roaring open fires

Garden Close (Credit: Love Homes)

1. Garden Close (Credit: Love Homes)

Garden Close (Credit: Love Homes) | Garden Close (Credit: Love Homes)

Photo Sales
Garden Close (Credit: Love Homes)

2. Garden Close (Credit: Love Homes)

Garden Close (Credit: Love Homes) | Garden Close (Credit: Love Homes)

Photo Sales
Garden Close (Credit: Love Homes)

3. Garden Close (Credit: Love Homes)

Garden Close (Credit: Love Homes) | Garden Close (Credit: Love Homes)

Photo Sales
Garden Close (Credit: Love Homes)

4. Garden Close (Credit: Love Homes)

Garden Close (Credit: Love Homes) | Garden Close (Credit: Love Homes)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:PoultonLancashirePrestonPropertyMoneyLove Your
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice