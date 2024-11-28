As you’d expect, all five of these homes are special in their own way, from slick modern mansions to stately older homes perhaps in need of a littler modernisation but nevbertheless featuring an air of sophistication.
Here they are in all their glory...
All data from Rightmove
The 21 ugliest parts of the Fylde Coast according to readers, including spots in Blackpool, Lytham & Fleetwood
Lancashire town named UK's 2nd cosiest thanks to abundance of traditional British pubs with roaring open fires
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.