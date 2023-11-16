News you can trust since 1886
The 15 Preston streets ranked in order of most expensive according to average house prices

Property Solvers, a home sales company, regularly track average sold price data from HM Land Registry to see where the highest and lowest priced homes are located across Preston.
By Claire Lark
Published 16th Nov 2023, 13:39 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 13:49 GMT

The data, which was updated on October 19 2023, provides an overview of where houses have sold for the highest prices in recent months. These are the top 15 most expensive streets in the Preston area with PR1, PR2 and PR5 postcodes.

These are some of the most expensive streets in the area

1. Preston's most expensive streets

These are some of the most expensive streets in the area Photo: National World

Hill Road, PR1 9XH. Average price: £900,833

2. Hill Road, Penwortham

Hill Road, PR1 9XH. Average price: £900,833 Photo: Google

Church Avenue PR1 0AH. Average price: £843,333

3. Church Avenue, Penwortham

Church Avenue PR1 0AH. Average price: £843,333 Photo: Google

Haighton Green Lane, PR2 5SR. Average price: £707,500

4. Haighton Green Lane, Haighton

Haighton Green Lane, PR2 5SR. Average price: £707,500 Photo: Google

