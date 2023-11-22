The 15 Preston streets ranked in order of cheapest according to average house prices
Property Solvers, a home sales company, regularly track average sold price data from HM Land Registry to see where the highest and lowest priced homes are located across Preston.
By Claire Lark
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 14:37 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 14:38 GMT
The data, which was updated on October 19 2023, provides an overview of where houses have sold for the lowest price in recent months. These are the cheapest streets in the Preston area with PR1, PR2 and PR5 postcodes.
