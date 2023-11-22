News you can trust since 1886
The 15 Preston streets ranked in order of cheapest according to average house prices

Property Solvers, a home sales company, regularly track average sold price data from HM Land Registry to see where the highest and lowest priced homes are located across Preston.
By Claire Lark
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 14:37 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 14:38 GMT

The data, which was updated on October 19 2023, provides an overview of where houses have sold for the lowest price in recent months. These are the cheapest streets in the Preston area with PR1, PR2 and PR5 postcodes.

These are among Preston's cheapest places to buy a property

1. Preston's cheapest streets

These are among Preston's cheapest places to buy a property Photo: Google

Barmouth Court, Cromer Place PR2 3XT. Average price: £25,064

2. Barmouth Court

Barmouth Court, Cromer Place PR2 3XT. Average price: £25,064 Photo: Google

Grange Avenue, PR2 6PG/6PF Average price: £32,082

3. Grange Avenue

Grange Avenue, PR2 6PG/6PF Average price: £32,082 Photo: Google

Golf View, Ingol PR2 7EN. Average price: £38,666

4. Golf View, Preston

Golf View, Ingol PR2 7EN. Average price: £38,666 Photo: Google

