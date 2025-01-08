Suave & historic 5 bed Lytham home with grand wraparound gardens for sale for 1st time in 60 years

Jack Marshall
Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 8th Jan 2025

This piece of real estate represents a truly rare opportunity, with this historic home having last been on the market some 60 years ago.

On the market for £895,000 with Lytham Estate Agents, this spectacular home not only features all the space and flexibility a modern buyer would be looking for, but it also boasts countless historic features, character for days, and chain-free status.

A historic 5 bedroom property located in the heart of Lytham, this home offers an abundance of period features and a prime position just steps from the town centre. The property, which includes three reception rooms and a traditional entrance hall, also offers lucky owners use of a charming roof terrace with views of a local bowling green.

In addition, this unique home features a garage and off-road parking, with the ground floor opening up via an entrance vestibule, reception hall with oak panelling, a living room with bay windows, a dining room, a sitting room/study, a downstairs WC, and a kitchen breakfast room with integrated appliances.

Upstairs, the first floor includes four double bedrooms, a bathroom, and a separate WC, while one of the bedrooms has a gorgeous private balcony overlooking the aforementioned bowling green. Heading upstairs again, the second floor has a fifth bedroom and a potential second bathroom.

Externally, this bucolic and captivating home boasts a walled wrap-around garden with a feature rockery and decorative stone structures, while double gates provide access to off-road parking and the garage, which itself has power, lighting, and water. The rear of the property also has a small paved courtyard with access to the garage.

The location is ideal for exploring Lytham, with its scenic walks, local shops, cafes, and restaurants, while excellent transport links make it easy to access nearby areas. This place is truly special, so take a look around...

Hastings Place (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents)

1. Hastings Place (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents)

Hastings Place (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents) | Hastings Place (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents)

Hastings Place (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents)

2. Hastings Place (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents)

Hastings Place (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents) | Hastings Place (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents)

Hastings Place (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents)

3. Hastings Place (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents)

Hastings Place (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents) | Hastings Place (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents)

Hastings Place (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents)

4. Hastings Place (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents)

Hastings Place (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents) | Hastings Place (Credit: Lytham Estate Agents)

