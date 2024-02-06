News you can trust since 1886
Stone built 5 bed Chorley family home with spacious modern interior and south facing garden up for sale

This stone-build detached Chorley home is amazing from start to finish.
By Jack Marshall
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 6th Feb 2024, 10:36 GMT

On the market for £749,995 with Arnold & Phillips, this magnificent five-bed family home has it all – style, substance, space, and that little something extra. Featuring two reception rooms, an open-plan kitchen diner, large bedrooms, and a huge south-facing rear garden with patio area. Take a look around...

Shaw Brow, Whittle le Woods, Chorley (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

1. Shaw Brow, Whittle le Woods, Chorley (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

Shaw Brow, Whittle le Woods, Chorley (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

Shaw Brow, Whittle le Woods, Chorley (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

2. Shaw Brow, Whittle le Woods, Chorley (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

Shaw Brow, Whittle le Woods, Chorley (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

Shaw Brow, Whittle le Woods, Chorley (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

3. Shaw Brow, Whittle le Woods, Chorley (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

Shaw Brow, Whittle le Woods, Chorley (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

Shaw Brow, Whittle le Woods, Chorley (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

4. Shaw Brow, Whittle le Woods, Chorley (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

Shaw Brow, Whittle le Woods, Chorley (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

