Many people are struggling with their finances right now amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Data shows that in some parts of South Ribble families may be finding it a bit easier to make ends meet, while some pockets of the area are likely to be feeling the pinch far more.

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in South Ribble with the highest and lowest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

The highest average income, according to the statistics, is £51,600 in Penwortham North, while the lowest is £36,100 in Seven Stars.

The ONS breaks South Ribble down into 17 neighbourhoods called Middle-layer Super Output Areas(MSOA). The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

2 . Penwortham North The average annual household income in Penwortham North is £51,600, which is the highest of all South Ribble neighbourhoods, according to the latest Office for National Statistics figures published in March 2020 Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Leyland South East & Buckshaw Village The average annual household income in Leyland South East and Buckshaw Village is £48,300, which ranks second of all South Ribble neighbourhoods, according to the latest Office for National Statistics figures published in March 2020 Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . Penwortham South The average annual household income in Penwortham South is £48,000, which ranks third of all South Ribble neighbourhoods, according to the latest Office for National Statistics figures published in March 2020 Photo: National World Photo Sales