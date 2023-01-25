Many people are struggling with their finances right now amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Data shows that in some parts of Preston families may be finding it a bit easier to make ends meet, while some pockets of the city are likely to be feeling the pinch far more.

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Preston with the highest and lowest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

The highest average income, according to the statistics, is £52,300 in Broughton & Wychnor, while the lowest is £23,500 in St George’s.

The ONS breaks Preston down into 17 neighbourhoods called Metropolitan Super Output Areas (MSOA). The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

