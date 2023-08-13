News you can trust since 1886
Slick and modern 3 bed detached Leyland family home with contemporary design and landscaped garden up for sale

Flawless...
By Jack Marshall
Published 13th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

On the market for £300,000 with Entwistle Green, this clean-cut and spotless three-bed detached Leyland home is the epitome of slick modern living, featuring a contemporary chrome design, a fitted kitchen, a dining area, a conservatory, spacious bedrooms, a large family bathroom suite, and a landscaped private rear garden. Take a look around…

