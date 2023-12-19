Seven Stars Primary School choir lights up local retirement community with yuletide melodies

In the spirit of spreading festive cheer, homeowners at a Leyland Retirement Living plus development have been treated to a special performance by a local school choir.

Children from Seven Stars Primary School sang a selection of traditional carols and festive favourites for homeowners and visitors at McCarthy Stone’s Balshaw Court, as they tucked into mince pies and festive drinks.

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager for McCarthy Stone, said: “Fostering links with the communities close to our developments is a key focus at McCarthy Stone, especially at Christmas time when people are encouraged to spend time together.

“Our homeowners and guests thoroughly enjoyed the performance by the Seven Stars Primary School choir – as did the McCarthy Stone team at Balshaw Court. It’s safe to say we’re all feeling in the festive spirit now!”

Christmas comes early to Balshaw Court. Photo: McCarthy Stone

Miss Alex Ward, Year 6 teacher and choir lead at Seven Stars Primary School added: “The children worked incredibly hard ahead of their big performance at Balshaw Court and we’re delighted to see that it paid off. Given the fantastic reception, it seems the audience enjoyed listening to the children’s carol singing as much as the children enjoyed doing it. Hopefully, it’s something we can repeat next year.”

With only five Retirement Living Plus apartments remaining, Balshaw Court provides everything homeowners could want for a relaxing apartment.

Balshaw Court features a stunning communal lounge, ideal for socialising with friends; an on-site bistro serving freshly prepared meals and snacks, beautifully landscaped gardens; an on-site car park; and a hotel-style guest suite, should homeowners have friends or relatives to stay. An Estate Manager takes care of the smooth day-to-day running of the development, while a security entrance system and 24-hour emergency call points provide added peace-of-mind.

A range of occupancy options are available at Balshaw Court to make retiring in style more accessible, including the Shared Ownership scheme in conjunction with Homes England. Prices at the development currently start from £135,000 or £310 per calendar month for a two-bedroom apartment*.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year we have taken part in the survey.

To discover more about Balshaw Court, please call 0800 882 1829 or visit https://www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk/balshaw-court-leyland