Secure a home with the wow factor in Blackburn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Walking round a show home can give house hunters plenty of inspiration but what if one could become home?

Two expertly styled show homes at Kingwood Homes’ Green Hills in Blackburn are now on the market after being the ‘shop window’ for many Kingswood customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lesley Myers, sales director at Kingswood Homes said: “This rare opportunity to own a former show home is something we’re very excited to be offering at Green Hills. They have only been open a year and include some of our best specification choices and over £55,000 worth of extras between them.”

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Farmhouse 6 show home is for sale. Photo: Kingswood Homes

The Farmhouse 6 has five-bedrooms plus a one-bedroom annex – a feature rarely seen in new build homes today.

As well as showing off the housebuilder’s all-inclusive specification, including things like fully integrated appliances, including a wine cooler, AEG dishwasher, washing machine and tumble-dryer plus a selection of flooring, the property also enjoys a fully landscaped multi-level garden worth £20,000 that includes a pergola.

The Farmhouse 6 has a layout that includes a kitchen in the annex, making it a fully functional space that can be separate from the rest of the home. The annex also includes a bedroom and ensuite bathroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the ground floor in the main house there are two sitting rooms, a utility/WC and a huge kitchen, dining and family area that spans the width of the home with bi-fold doors into the garden.

The Weaver 4 show home. Photo: Kingswood Homes

Upstairs there are five double-bedrooms, two of which have an ensuite while the other bedrooms share a family bathroom.

Lesley continued: “This really is a home that is perfect for a large family. The annex is a great option for young adults to give them their own space or alternatively it could also be a great home for a grandparent or relative.”

The other show home, a four-bedroom Weaver 4, has a spacious lounge, utility/WC and kitchen, dining, family room at the back of the property. This also includes bi-fold doors into the garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both homes have been built using pre-selected design options from Kingswood’s ‘Shape Your Home’ offering. When buying ‘off-plan’, the innovative concept puts customers in charge of their home’s layout via giving them a choice of room layouts and floor plans for each property.

‘Shape Your Home’ option 2 has been used in the Weaver 4, meaning there is an ensuite to bedroom two as well as the main bedroom.

The Weaver 4 also comes with a landscaped garden worth £15,000.

The Farmhouse 6 is priced at £560,995 and the Weaver 4 is priced at £405,995. There is also an option to purchase both show homes fully furnished. Please speak to the sales team to find out more.