Refurbished 3 bed Chorley bungalow with open plan design, gym, and landscaped garden for sale
Take a tour of this wonderful modern bungalow, described as a 'tardis' by the estate agents.
On the market for offers in excess of £300,000 with Reeds Rains, this magnificent refurbished Whittle le Woods home boasts a generous living space, well-presented design, an open-plan kitchen diner and family room, a utility room, large bedrooms, a home office, and a lovely rear garden with limestone patio, lawn, decking, and summer house. Take a look around...
