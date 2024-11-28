Quirky eco-friendly 3 bed Lancaster family home in stunning country setting up for sale

Characterful and quirky, this property is a sight to behold.

On the market for £360,000 with Purplebricks, this home is wonderfully unique.

This exceptional eco-friendly home is built to Passiv Haus Standard 6, emphasizing sustainability, energy efficiency, and modern comfort. Featuring three bedrooms, an open-plan living area, and a balcony overlooking shared cohousing gardens, additional land, and woods along the River Lune, the home offers a serene natural setting.

The design prioritizes low environmental impact, ensuring reduced energy costs and a comfortable living environment with plenty of natural light, while the home includes company-owned land and woodland for privacy and access to nature. The lower ground floor is also self-contained, ideal for an adult family member.

Located 3 miles from Lancaster, it offers convenient access to amenities, schools, and major employers like Lancaster Royal Infirmary and Lancaster University, while the M6 motorway and public transport links are easily accessible, with an off-road cycle track providing a direct route into Lancaster.

Take a look around...

