Purchasing a new home in Lancashire could be simple and stress-free even if buyers have a home to sell says Kingswood Homes.

The process of selling up to move to a new home can sometimes seem like a huge effort but to demonstrate how easy it can be, Kingswood Homes is holding an Assisted Move event at Green Hills, Feniscowles on Saturday, September 30.
By Rachael BruceContributor
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 10:21 BST- 2 min read
Would-be owners are invited to attend the event, where Kingswood’s sales team will be on hand to discuss the scheme and explain how it can make the process simple, smooth and stress-free.

Lesley Myers, sales director at Kingswood Homes said: “If customers are in between the decision on selling up or staying put, we would love to invite them down to our event so they can see how easy Assisted Move makes this process.

“Once customers have decided they would like to purchase one of our homes, we can help to arrange to sell their existing property. The steps include a home appraisal by our trusted estate agent partners which will provide a valuation report. Once a sale is agreed customers can then reserve their dream Kingswood Home. The aim is to sell the home within six to eight weeks.”

Kingswood Homes is hosting an event to help existing homebuyers move in Blackburn
Kingswood’s trusted estate agent partners will be in attendance at the event and on hand to answer any questions house hunters may have.

“We want to make moving into a new home as smooth as possible, even if customers have a property to sell. One of the biggest costs when selling your house is generally the estate agent's fee. This may be a percentage of the selling price or a fixed fee. However, for customer’s using Assisted Move, we will contribute towards these fees,” added Lesley.

The event will run from 10am-5pm at Green Hills in the Farmstead show homes (BB2 5BX).

One of the homes currently available from Kingswood’s Farmstead Collection is the four-bedroom Weaver 4. Priced from £385,995, this property, as with all Kingswood Homes, can be configured a number of different ways thanks to Shape Your Home.

Kingswood Homes can help to sell your existing home

Lesley continues: “Shape Your Home puts our customers in charge of the internal layout of their homes. They can choose from ground and first floor layouts to create a home that fits in with their lifestyle.”

The Weaver 4 has six potential configurations to select. A popular choice is to have the lounge and cloakroom/ utility room at the front of the home, with the kitchen/ dining room at the back.

Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms. Through Shape Your Home customers can opt to have an ensuite to bedroom two as well as the main bedroom.

To find out more about the Farmstead Collection that is available at Green Hills call 01772 281138 or visit www.kingswoodhomes.uk.com/developments/greenhills-the-farmstead-collection/. Prices start from £339,995.

